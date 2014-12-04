Let’s Break Down The ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Trailer Shot By Shot

Terminator Genisys just debuted its first trailer and it… actually looks quite good! It’s also rife with little nods to the first two movies of the series. Let’s take a look, shall we?
Ruined L.A. and Hunter-Killers start it off, just in case you thought they were changing that whole post-apocalyptic thing.
Two points of interest, here. The first is that John Connor’s facial scars line up with the damage the T-800 takes in the first movie; this will be the first of a lot of references. Secondly, the resistance’s uniforms are similar to those we see in T2.
Jai Courtney, who really should have at least grown a facial scruff if he’s going to play Kyle Reese.
ED 209 finally got hired by Skynet after mastering stairs! Joking aside, this resembles the gigantic tanks Reese fought in the original movie, except, y’know, it’s got legs. And it knows how to use them.
And, twenty-four seconds into the trailer… our first actual Terminator! It looks good!
Then we get a series of shots basically explaining the plot of the movie to the five people who’ve never heard of the concept, which is mostly cool for demonstrating just how slick their Ahnuld simulation tech is. Also there’s this rather odd moment:
Shaking hands with your naked father whom you know dies seems like an awkward experience.
Anyway, he goes through the time machine and winds up in late ’80s Los Angeles. Interestingly, this bit is an almost note-perfect, shot for shot imitation of Reese’s introduction in The Terminator.
Right up until Sarah Connor drives a car suspiciously like a SWAT van through the store and tells Reese to come with her if he wants to live. Why? Well, here’s the next T2 reference.
We have to say, Byung-hun Lee does an excellent job of imitating Robert Patrick’s movements and mannerisms from T2. Like, to an almost creepy degree, helped considerably by the fact that he’s in virtually the same uniform.
They even do the eye gag as Sarah and Kyle escape, as you can see. Anyway, we continue to have the plot explained. Sarah’s a badass, Kyle is very confused, and then a bit that had been rumored to happen unfolds:
Yep, Old Ahnuld and Young Ahnuld get into a fight. Again, it’s a near-perfect imitation of the original introduction in The Terminator. Still, the most awesome moments belong to Lee. Here he is in yet another T2 reference, although this time the spear isn’t just lying around an ironworks:
You’d think that’d be it, but there’s a pretty large plot point that flashes by…
That sure looks like a time machine to us. We’re assuming it’s not there just to look pretty; we suspect it might “restore” the original movie plotline at some point.
There’s also Sarah Connor’s past, in a few quick shots; we have to admit, we’re looking forward to the inevitable cosplay reenactments of this shot.
Of course there’s a motorcycle…
…and a True Lies reference. That said, the trailer ending with this?
That gives us hope. We’ll see if it’s justified July 1st.
I really was adamant that another Terminator movie was completely unnecessary, then I saw a schoolbus flipped and someone skydive into a helicopter. Well played, trailer.
All the YES.
That Jai Courtney is really just the worst.
Jai know what you mean…
Mmm. I respectfully disagree. Everything here seems to fall on the “unoriginal” side of the fine line shared with “homage.” Graphics look as fine as anything else, but the acting seems horrible. Additionally, for a franchise that has been so criticized for it’s recent installments, it sure doesn’t care about bringing in new fans. Anyone who hasn’t seen the previous movies is gonna go cross-eyed trying to understand what the hell just happened. The Star Trek reboot worked because it wasn’t the focus of the movie, and was only addressed briefly and concisely, making it more of a happy surprise rather than something that needed to justify itself. This… this is bad.
I’m all for sequels, and I’m all for reboots, but if you’re going to combine the two you should make sure you do it right.
Eh, we’ll see. My wife has never seen a Terminator movie, but it’s one of those pop cultural osmosis things.
Thank you. It looks like a confused, cluttered mess.
I agree with you, leave1942. Plus, effects look good, sure, but that’s to be expected. Really let down that there seemingly isn’t any evolution to the machines either. And why did they not cast Chloë Grace Moretz as a young Sarah, if they were going to go this route, not only would she have made physical/character sense, but studio gold as well. Hopes aren’t high with this one, and I hope I’m wrong.
Another thing: Why do the T-1000s come in different races, when the T-800 (or 850) only come in Austrian?
Asian Skynet, obviously.
@Mace because the T-1000 morphs to anyone it sees. The T-800 was modeled after a specific person and can’t shape change.
@ChiSwede — You’re right, I just got back from a bar, and was discussing this with an Ace of mine; you’re right, and good point. Still think they should have brought Chloë Moretz in as Sarah though.
The SWAT truck in T2 is a delivery van.
Sarah is driving an armored truck in this.
A delivery van? Ahhh. Are you sure? I just watched it a couple days ago. It’s a SWAT truck from when they break into Cyberdyne. Come on now.
You guys are actually both correct, apparently. It’s a delivery truck that was gaffed to look like a SWAT van.
so im pretty sure that a terminator (this old arnold), was sent back to when sarah connor was a kid to protect her and by the time the 1980 version shows up he terminates him thus creating a new timeline.
Exactly this. When Arnold says “I’ve been waiting for you,” he’s talking to his 1982 copy when he appears (at the Griffith Observatory?). Then he blasts him with the shotgun or whatever. I know Conner is raised by the Terminator in this one.
Yep, that’s what happens. Apparently Sarah’s family is killed by a Terminator that Old Ahnuld takes out.
@Dan Seitz I figure, I had a script idea for a terminator movie set in the old west, he’s sent back to destroy the Connor linage and you could have great scene of him naked walking into a salon, scene with him on a horse and high noon scene where he takes a wheeled gatling gun rips the wheels off and hand cranks it, mows the entire town down. basically it takes dynamite or a train to complete destroy the terminator. would have been a fun ride.
Does that mean Christian Bale will play John Connor again in the sequel Terminator: Exodys?
Nice.
Bravo sir
Great breakdown of the trailer!
It is of course too early to tell, but this trailer surprised me. I think it looks pretty cool, honestly.
Clarke’s doing a surprisingly great job sounding like a tough American. I dislike the Reese casting, though, and I don’t get what you’re seeing in Lee. Don’t think there’s enough of him in here to make any kind of judgment. That T-800/101 with the purple gunfire looks like something from a pre-rendered cutscene in a ’90s videogame. Too smooth. But overall I dig the trailer and the concept.
What little we see, he IS Robert Patrick. That is much harder to pull off than you might think.
Good breakdown. Now you’ve done this and it’s obvious he’s not in the trailer, Matt Smith is notable in his absence.
There’s a solid one second of blurry Matt Smith in the background if you look for him when Kyle Reese is getting into the time machine.
Ok, I think it’s what was to be expected. Not a single original thought to be found and chock full of wink, wink, nod, nod scenes to the previous movies so people can go “oh yeah, I remember why I liked this franchise” rather than think about this movie too hard.
Also, remember Michael Biehn as a skinny, wiry dude coming from the future? Jai Courtney is built like he should be a Terminator himself.
“Not an original thought to be found” in a trailer where you have an elderly Terminator about to destroy the (movie) original version of himself and completely wiping out what we know from the original, while also hitting similar beats that fans will get a kick out?
OK.
Wait, this is real? This isn’t just like a fan trailer? Because this story, from what we can see, seems like a fan fiction sequel at best. As far as franchises with a lot of story potential yet to be explored without going full retcon go, Terminator is pretty high on the list. They moved away from Arnold and just told an interesting (albeit ultimately really flawed) story in the last one, so it’s a shame they’ve just back tracked into “HERE ARE ALL THE THINGS YOU KNOW!!! LOVE MEEEE” already
if “Cameron” from the tv show makes an appearance, i will give this film all the points.
With the original T800 effectively getting cock-blocked by the Pensionater, does this mean Bill Paxton’s “killed by a Terminator, Alien and Predator” is about to be retconned?
Why does the T-800 have white venered teeth
[static.tvtropes.org]
See, no pearly whites
True Lies reference?
IT CANT BE TRUE LIES BECAUSE THERE ARE NO BOOBS TO LOOK AT!