After playing the noble Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and teaching Bruce Wayne the deadly and theatrical art of the ninja in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, Liam Neeson is no stranger to genre films. But if fans are hoping to see Neeson pop up in a galaxy far, far away or mix it up again with more superheroes, maybe don’t hold your breath.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Neeson gives a very blunt response when asked about his cameo in The Dark Knight Rises and whether there are other films in the superhero-verse that he’d be willing to explore. “I’ll be honest with you, no.” Turns out Liam Neeson leans heavily towards Team Martin Scorsese in the “Marvel movies aren’t cinema” debate.

I’m really not a huge fan of the genre. I think it’s Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and the technical achievements and stuff — which I admire — but I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape.

Sensing an opportunity to get some things off his chest, an unprompted Neeson then went off about Star Wars, which he apparently views in the same light as comic book movies.

The first Star Wars, I was in that, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed that, because it was novel and that was new. I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy furry creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It’s quite exhausting.

Despite offering up his frank assessment on the current trend in blockbuster films, Neeson had nothing but kind words to say about his fellow actors who are still willing to go through the tights and/or CGI gauntlet. “I admire the actors and I know some of the actors who do it — and do it fantastically.”

