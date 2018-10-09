Liam Neeson Says A Horse Remembered Him From Another Movie

Getty Image

Liam Neeson is a renaissance man, a man of mystery. He can play Oskar Schindler and the Taken guy. He’s an Oscar-nominated thespian who will also make a movie about a vengeful snowplow driver. And now, as per Page Six, he’s claiming to be so memorable even horses can recall his likeness.

This trivia tidbit emerged while Neeson was doing press for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the latest from the Coen brothers. The film, due for Netflix (and, thankfully, select theaters) later this year, is a Western made of six stories, which star the likes of Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Tom Waits, Zoe Kazan, and Tyne Daly. Neeson headlines one of the tales as an impresario who travels the country, towing along an armless, legless orator to entertain townsfolk for money.

“The odd thing is the horse who pulls my wagon knew me,” Neeson said of the horse that pulled his character’s wagon. “You won’t believe it. I’m saying this horse knew me. He actually remembered me from another Western we made a while back. I love animals. When we worked together before I took special care of him. I fed him treats. Gave him apples.”

When pressed by journalists, who asked if the horse, like, said “Hi” to him, Neeson responded: “He whinnied when he saw me. And pawed the ground.”

Right now it seems nuts that there’s a Doctor Dolittle movie in the works that stars Robert Downey Jr. and not Liam Neeson.

