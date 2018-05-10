It’s hard not to appreciate Melissa McCarthy. The lengths to which she’ll go to sell a bit, falling down, rolling on the floor, stuffing her face full of wedding cake, falling down some more — she’s the hardest working woman in show business. There were numerous times throughout her latest movie, Life of the Party, that I wanted to stand up and applaud, for the sheer effort of it all.
But I felt the urge to applaud more than I felt the urge to laugh. Is it possible that… she shouldn’t have to work this hard? She can’t work much harder, but there’s some room for her to work smarter. Too much of that Herculean comedic exertion is spent in the service of trying to dig herself out of so-so bits.
And it was McCarthy, after all, who conceived those so-so bits in Life of the Party. She co-wrote the film with her husband, Ben Falcone, who also directs (as was the case on The Boss and Tammy before it). McCarthy plays Deanna, whose husband, Dan (Veep‘s Matt Walsh) tells her he wants a divorce as soon as they’ve dropped their daughter (Molly Gordon) off at college. He delivers the news matter-of-factly and unnecessarily cruelly, leaving Deanna shell-shocked in her “Proud Mom” sweater as Dan explains that he’s running off with their realtor (Modern Family‘s Julie Bowen). Walsh and McCarthy imbue the bitty scene with more life than any reasonable screenwriter could’ve expected, but like most things in Life of the Party, they’re projecting to the cheap seats, the story on-the-nose enough that you could understand it even if you didn’t speak the language. Did you miss Deanna’s backstory? Don’t worry, it’s printed on her sweater.
The impending divorce sends Deanna on a journey of self-discovery, and yadda yadda yadda she goes back to college, to finish the archaeology degree she left a year early in order to marry Dan and become a homemaker all those years ago. But not before an impossibly shrill scene featuring Deanna’s parents (Jackie Weaver and Stephen Root) in which her dad finds out about the divorce and almost shoots the family dog for some reason (?).
Anyway, the poster promises Melissa McCarthy going back to college and go back to college she does, where she gets tied up with her daughter’s sorority, a weird-girl roommate named Leanor (Heidi Gardner), and a cute boy named Jack (“wow, you have really intricate hair,” Deanna tells Jack at a party, in one of the film’s better lines). The biggest problem with Life of the Party is that it has a tendency to reach for “big” or really “out there” jokes without addressing the elephants in the room. For instance, we can accept that Deanna wants to go back to college, but the movie just sort of takes it on assumption that she would also move into the dorms with a roommate like a teenager. College seniors rarely even live in dorm rooms, let alone double dorm rooms, let alone 45-year-old women returning to college after 25 years.
No ‘Back to School’ / Triple Lindy references??
I remember hearing a while ago they were thinking of remaking this movie with Cedric the Entertainer, maybe that didn’t pan out and they made this schlock instead. Back to School is such an all time classic, I reference that movie on a regular basis.
Shit. Cinema hasn’t evolved fat humor in a century.
I didn’t think this would be any good, but I mentioned this when you riffed on the poster and now I just want to write a better movie since there is humor to be drawn from the archetypes of non-traditional college students – like McCarthy’s character – without just being a replay of Old School (Matt Walsh was also in that, which should come as no surprise).
Like, Jesus Fucking Christ, the best joke they could come up with about Gillian Jacobs being a 35 year old undergrad was that she had been in a coma.
As stupid and one-note as it is, the freshman who was in school to become an officer and who walked around campus with a Camel-Bak full of vodka is probably more novel than anything in this. Oh, because of all that time serving in the desert? No, he’s just an alcoholic.
Sometimes you get the reply, sometimes the reply gets you. So is the Filmdrunk life we chose.
A perfectly cromulent review. Have they done a homeschooled kid goes to college movie yet? I feel like that fish-out-of-water story is more relatable than an adult attending the same school as his/her kid.
That could actually be funny.
Solid concept.
Who is homeschooling “relatable” to? Branch Davidians? The Ultra Rich? Paranoid End of the World Preppers who live in a fallout shelter in a remote forest? Who in the fuck homeschools their kids besides really really fucked up people?
@Happy Schlong — that’s why it would be funny. Kinda like the Waterboy finding out that alligators are ornery because they got all them teeth and no toothbrush. It’s the medulla oblongata!
Who gives a shit about relatable? “Relatable” is an excuse for studios to cut the balls off anything interesting or original.
Is it really “Camel-Bak”? I’ve been saying Camel Pack like an asshole this whole time.
It’s pronounced Cam Elbak and named after the guy who invented it.
It’s actually pronounced C’Amel-båch, in Klingon.
Vince, you’ve done the impossible and convinced me to watch this. At home. For free. Whilst dicking around on my phone.
Reading Vince’s reviews of Melissa McCarthy movies and the like reminds me of watching one of those movies where the extremely over-qualified protagonist is forced through wacky circumstances to engage with people who are way below his level.
Vince is Uproxx’s Major Payne.
The premises used in so many college comedies really piss me off in a way that’s not totally rational. Adults living in a dorm, creating a fraternity, living in a normal neighborhood and suddenly an obnoxious frat/sorority moves in next door, being in a singing group but never attending class.
Ugh. MAKE HEAD HURT.
“Sally Fatison”
Actually, Life of the Party is a reworking of/inspired by the Delightfully crass Rodney Dangerfield vehicle Back to School (yes. I’m that old…), which was well written and played to Dangerfield’s strengths in such a way that he never seemed to be working hard to stick the landing.
Favourite gag from back To School: “They’re not so tough. The football team at my high school, they were tough. After they sacked the quarterback, they went after his family.”