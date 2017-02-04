Feast Your Eyes On The Horrors Of Space With This Super Bowl Sneak Peek At The Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Life’

02.04.17

Thinking of having a nice relaxing getaway in space? Ease up on those astro-travel plans there, George Jetson. Cinema is here to remind us that space is a horrifying place that will drive you mad and turn photogenic hunks into floating chunks of corpses. Thanks, the moving image!

The upcoming sci-fi thriller Life has purchased some valuable Super Bowl ad break real estate for the NFL’s season finale. The film, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds, has unveiled its “big game spot” on YouTube for viewers to watch, study and adjudicate. The 30-second tease is largely stuffed with the notion that things could be a bit better at the International Space Station. Chaos reigns as a mysterious force unleashes havoc and has Mr. Gyllenhaal incredibly concerned. It’s sort of an Alien/The Abyss style presentation of the questions that await. Basically, the emphasis is on the feel and fear of the movie, not so much an extended explanation of what’s to come. Sensible move considering the ad’s short runtime.

Life, which we can confirm is not a remake of the Eddie Murphy film gone in a confusing direction, arrives with a script penned by Deadpool co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Safe House director Daniel Espinosa helms the project which is due to hit theaters on March 24, 2017.

