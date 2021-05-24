After signaling that she was ready to return to America and resume her film career, Lindsay Lohan has officially signed on for a new Christmas movie for Netflix. While the Lilo holiday film is currently untitled, the streaming giant sent out a tweet on Monday afternoon touting Lohan’s casting as well as a synopsis for the project that will mark her return to acting.

“Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident,” Netflix announced in a tweet, matter-of-factly, like it’s not the greatest sentence anyone has ever typed.

According to Variety, the Christmas romantic company won’t go into production until November, so don’t expect it to be ready for the 2021 holiday season. However, it does show a follow through on Lohan’s ambitions to return to Hollywood after spending the better part of the decade overseas and dabbling with reality TV projects:

On CNN’s New Year’s Eve special in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic would press pause on the world, Lohan told hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted to “come back to America and start filming again,” and “taking back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Following the release of the documentary, Framing Britney Spears, Lohan went viral earlier in the year after an old interview with David Letterman resurfaced and showed the late-night host repeatedly mocking her stints in rehab. The video sparked several reactions on social media on how poorly Lohan has been treated by the media, so the public is definitely rooting for her to make a comeback after grappling with its part in fueling the tabloid culture that plagued stars like herself and Spears.

