Lindsay Lohan Almost Ruined A Top Secret ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion With This Tina Fey Selfie

Back in August, Lindsay Lohan posted this selfie of herself and Tina Fey on Instagram, which she almost immediately removed. The whole thing was very mysterious, but I just chalked it up to Lohan being Lohan. As it turns out, the reason for her taking the picture off of social media was that for their reunion issue, Entertainment Weekly had been planning a surprise Mean Girls reunion celebrating the 10th anniversary of the film, and Lindsay Lohan nearly ruined it. I love that it didn’t even occur to Lindsay Lohan not to post pictures from a top secret, elaborately planned reunion.

In addition to the photoshoot, there’s an accompanying interview with the whole cast with some interesting behind-the-scenes stuff, but this was definitely my favorite tidbit of the thing, courtesy of Tina Fey:

I remember 17-year-old Lindsay was on a mission to find pink Uggs. That was, like, what she was working on. And there was one day where she tried to explain to Amy and me her beef with Hilary Duff, but we couldn’t crack it. But we were pretending we could follow it.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall while Lindsay Lohan described her love triangle with Aaron Carter and Hillary Duff to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. I’m nearly positive one day they’ll look back on it as an all time career highlight.