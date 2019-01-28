Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Meryl Streep once heaped praise upon Lindsay Lohan as an actress. The year was 2006, and the Oscar-winner was playing the already seasoned tabloid staple’s mother in Robert Altman’s swan song, Prairie Home Companion. “She’s in command of the art form,” Streep told W. “Whatever acting is, I don’t know what it is, she’s in command of it. I think she could do anything she puts her mind to.”

We dig Streeps’ quote up not to shame the Lindsay Lohan of 13 years later, who we now know, thanks to Vulture, is doing a low-budget werewolf war movie. We do it to say that some of us believe, perhaps fruitlessly, that the Lohan comeback may still happen, one day, perhaps.

But for now, here’s the new trailer for Among the Shadows, in which Lohan doesn’t even star, despite being all over the poster. In fact, you have to get to the end of the ad to see that she’s given an “and Lindsay Lohan” credit, after 10 randos like Jean-Michel Vovk and Peter Organ.