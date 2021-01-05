Like a lot of couples, Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor‘s characters in the new HBO Max original, Locked Down, found themselves trapped together due to a nationwide quarantine. But unlike other couples, they decide to mix things up with a high-stakes jewelry heist. Shot in London during the pandemic, the first trailer for the romantic comedy showcases Hathaway and Ejiofor’s relationship falling apart while navigating a new world of Zoom calls and toilet paper hoarding. Director Doug Liman shows a skilled hand at dealing with a troubled couple who rekindles their love life with a little illegal activity, thanks to his work on the smash hit Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Ben Kingsley, Mindy Kaling, and Stephen Merchant also stop by for some blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos.

Announced back in September under the original name of Lockdown and with Hathaway already attached, Locked Down came together pretty quickly despite shooting in pandemic conditions in the UK and with only a $10 million budget. However, Warner Bros. clearly liked what they saw and snatched up the streaming rights to the film in early December, when it was fast-tracked for a release on HBO Max.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

Locked Down starts streaming January 14 on HBO Max.