David Bowie, Sean Connery, And Other Big Stars Nearly Cast In ‘Lord Of The Rings’

The cast of The Lord of the Rings trilogy that fans have come to know and love wasn’t always what Peter Jackson and New Line Cinema had in mind. The movie probably still would have been an incredible success because of Peter Jackson’s direction and the series’ amazing CGI work, but we would certainly have a very different view of Elrond and Aragorn if the competition had landed the roles.
Here are five actors who were vying to be part of the Fellowship of the Ring, but for various reasons lost out.
David Bowie — Elrond
The White Duke already had experience playing a goblin king, so you would think he’d have an easy transition to playing an elf king, right? He probably could have saved the wardrobe department a few bucks and just worn his old costume from Labryinth, too. David Bowie had expressed interest in playing the Elf lord, but Peter Jackson just wasn’t feeling it and thought that the singer’s fame would overshadow the part.
“These are famous, famous characters, loved for nearly 50 years,” Jackson says. “To have a famous, beloved character and a famous star colliding is slightly uncomfortable.” Via EW
Sean Connery — Gandalf
Peter Jackson has maintained that Ian McKellen was always his numero uno pick for Gandalf, but the studio had other plans and was after Scottish actor Sean Connery. New Line Cinema offered the former James Bond actor $6 million per film to join the cast, and when he shot that down they threw in a 15% stake in the film franchise’s box office profits, meaning Sean lost out on around $450 million. He’s not bent out of shape about losing the part and simply said that he didn’t understand the role to begin with. “I read the book. I read the script. I saw the movie. I still don’t understand it. Ian McKellen, I believe, is marvelous in it.”
I think Stuart Townsend was cast as Aragorn right up until the last minute.
Gandalf vs Goblin King, who ya got?
The Goblin King by a bulge
Nicolas Cage has stated that Peter Jackson wanted him for Aragorn and he turned it down.
I don’t know which is more unbelievable….Peter Jackson wanting him to play Aragorn, or Nicolas Cage turning something, ANYTHING down. And by “unbelievable” I literally mean I do not believe it.
I’m trying really hard but I still can’t picture Nicolas Cage as Aragorn.
Ian McKellan was not a huge star prior to Lord of the Rings. Not like Sean Connery.
Hugo Weaving a little more so, but still, most people just knew him as Agent Smith.
Being called less famous than David Bowie is hardly an insult.
And, yeah, Ian McKellen was a theater star who had been in a few arthouse films. X-Men hadn’t even come out when he was cast, IIRC.
Although Last Action Hero SHOULD have made Ian McKellen a household name.
I think Crowe would have been perfect for Aragon. Remember when this came out and Crowe has more intense? Crowe would have owned it in those days. Man…
I dunno, I don’t see him as a nobleman-in-the-rough. Not convincingly aristocratic. Aragorn needs a little bit of an otherwordly air. He’d have been a great Boromir, though.
My roommate and I at way back then used to follow some “official” fan sites something or other (1999-2000 internet whoooooo!) so we were all over the casting rumors/decisions.
I seem to remember Connery turning it down basically because he did not want to live in New Zealand for 3 years to film, which I think was right around the time he was retiring from acting. I do have to say, growing up reading the novels, I always pictured Connery as Gandalf, and when Ian was cast, I was so disappointed, I kinda thought the movies would be terrible.
Also, wasn’t Ethan Hawke originally Faramir with Uma cast as Galadriel? Then Uma got pregnant and they both withdrew.
Too bad Jake Gylllenhall didn’t get the part of Frodo. He could have been as big a star as Elijah Wood!
Seriously, if Jake doing American Frodo was the worst audition, were there any good auditions? Sam and Frodo’s accents were awful.
“SAHHHHHM!”
“MIS-TAR FRA-OO-DA-OO!”
Kate Winslet turned down Eowyn too, I think. Nah, I have better things to do than to kill the Witch-King. That scene was kind of anticlimactic in the film unfortunately.
It depends on the crowd you’re seeing it with. I saw it on opening day (Christmas) at D.C.’s biggest theater with a full crowd and everyone cheered at that scene. Then I saw it again a week later at a randomplex in Boston and everyone was stone-faced.
There just wasn’t a lot of build-up for the Nazgul after Fellowship. They go from being extremely scary screaming undead kings (who almost kill Frodo and succeed in killing Theoden) to just another vague cgi threat. That fight where Gandalf gets his staff broken meaninglessly doesn’t help.
In the book Eowyn and the Witch-King have this big stand-off and he says, “get not between the Nazgul and his prey. Or he will not slay thee in thy turn. Instead he will bear thee away, to the houses of lamentation, beyond all darkness. Where thy shattered mind will lie naked before the Lidless Eye.”
When he dies it was a huge deal since these otherwise-unkillable ancient monsters were a big source of fear for having slain countless brave men over the years.