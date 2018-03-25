20th Century Fox

The coming of age picture Love, Simon has been getting ample love from critics since its debut. It’s not every day a PG-13 romcom about a gay teen strides its way into your local multiplex and among those encouraging moviegoers to catch it theaters are a pair of celebs that have championed the movie.

Both Neil Patrick Harris and Kristen Bell have ponied up the dough to pay for free screenings so people can see the film while it’s still in theaters. NPH’s hometown theater buy-out was announced on Instagram with a personal message explaining the reason for the sweethearted splurge in the accompanying caption.

“So my husband David (@dbelicious) and I enjoyed @lovesimonmovie so much, we wanted to pay it forward,” writes Harris. “Others are doing this, and I’m so on board. So we bought out a screening at a theatre in my hometown of Albuquerque, NM for this Sunday afternoon. It’s free, and a great chance to see this wonderful film. Hope you can make it! Swipe left for details.”

Kristen Bell expressed a similar sentiment with her announcement. Sunday does sound like a lovely time to go to the movies, doesn’t it?

“Love, Simon is a KNOCKOUT. There are so many important stories that don’t get made. I am so grateful this one did.” shared Bell. “I had absolutely nothing to do with the making of this movie—I just have a huge crush on it and I’d like to share the love. Minneapolis, please enjoy a screening of Love, Simon this Sunday on me. :) Enjoy!”

The film’s director (and CW Arrowverse bigwig) Greg Berlanti and his husband Robbie Rogers also sprang to have free screenings available in Jackson and Louisville for Love, Simon. The inspiration for the generous gesture came from the reactions the movie has generated so far.

“@gberlanti and I have been so emotionally affected by the reactions to @lovesimonmovie that we have decided to buy out two theaters,” shared Rogers. “We’ve partnered with local LGBTQ organizations in Jackson, MS and Louisville, KY. Our hope is that young LGBTQ people in these cities that might not have the opportunity to see @lovesimonmovie now will have the chance. Thank you everyone for supporting such an important beautiful movie! #lovesimon #pflag”

Removing the ticket price as a barrier to see a movie has become an increasingly popular maneuver over the past the few years. A Wrinkle in Time, Black Panther and Hidden Figures all saw free screenings organized to allow audiences that might not normally have access to see the film in theaters the opportunity to do just that.