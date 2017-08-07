Amazon Nabs A Lucille Ball Biopic Starring Cate Blanchett And Written By Aaron Sorkin

08.07.17 2 Comments

Aside from one-upping HBO’s controversial new series Confederate, Jeff Bezos‘ Amazon is making waves in the film industry via Amazon Studios. Amazon has financed and distributed several popular and critically acclaimed films — including Manchester By The Sea, Paterson and The Big Sick — and has shown no signs of slowing down. Hence a recently successful bid to acquire the rights to the upcoming Lucille Ball biopic, which will star Cate Blanchett and is currently being written by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Social Network, Steve Jobs).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon nabbed the rights to distribute the film — which Deadline claims is titled Lucy and Desi — once production is complete. As for when production will begin, that and other details remain unknown as the movie is still in the early stage of pre-production. Yet what is known for sure is that the children of Ball and Desi Arnaz — Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr. — have signed off on the project and are co-producing it alongside Escape Artists’ Jenna Block. What’s more, the movie will center on Ball’s life and her marriage to Arnaz.

