Following the death of Chadwick Boseman that left the world in mourning, his Black Panther co-star, Lupita Nyong’o, has shared a lengthy and touching tribute to the late actor. Inspired by the life lessons that Boseman taught her during the time together on the Marvel hit, Nyong’o revealed that she’s struggled to accept his passing, but she’s finding a way forward by remembering Boseman’s dedication to not wasting a second of life.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Nyong’o wrote on Instagram. “The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to be – here! That seem ageless. Chadwick was one of those people.”

Echoing tributes from director Ryan Coogler and Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Nyong’o spoke glowingly about Boseman’s presence even before filming. He was at every audition and every fight training, pushing his co-stars just by his presence. “He set the bar high by working with a generosity of spirit, creating an ego-free environment by sheer example, and he always had a warm gaze an a strong embrace to share,” Nyong’o wrote. “His large hands would descend on my shoulders and give them a squeeze that relieved me of the tensions I did not realize I was holding. Chadwick’s hands were strong enough to carry the weight of the film and free enough to clasp mine when I needed it.”

Nyong’o also revealed a surprising side of Boseman. “He used his mouth to build, to edify, never to break. And he used it to tell some regrettably lame dad jokes.”

After praising Boseman for his deep love for humanity and his people, Nyong’o ended her tribute with a challenge for others to follow in Boseman’s footsteps. “Chadwick’s death is something that I can neither take in nor take in my stride right now. Perhaps with time… I’m going to take my time… and in his honor, I promise not to waste my time. I hope you will do the same.”

(Via Lupita Nyong’o on Instagram)