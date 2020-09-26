No, Really: The Title Of M. Night Shymalan’s New Movie Is ‘Old’

M. Night Shymalan’s new movie officially has a title, and according to his Twitter account filming is already underway. But talking about the new movie might be a bit of a hassle, as the movie is called Old.

Shymalan posted about the movie, which apparently will be called Old according to a poster that he included along with the tweet.

Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie pic.twitter.com/hth8jUum8K — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 26, 2020

“Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It’s called ‘Old,’” Shymalan wrote.

The poster looks like a black and white image of an hourglass, though it appears that people are falling through the hourglass rather than sand. You never want to speculate too much about where a Shymalan movie is headed, but it seems safe to say it’s about the passing of, you know, time.

“A new trip from writer/director M. Night Shymalan,” the caption on the poster reads. “It’s only a matter of time.”

As Variety noted, not much is known about the actual film aside from some casting notes. And it does seem like despite filming during a pandemic they’re trying to keep things safe. Even alone in a field, Shymalan was wearing a protective mask in the image he posted to Twitter.

Still, until its release Shymalan’s “new” movie will be Old. Which isn’t confusing to talk about at all.