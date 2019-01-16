Getty Image

Michael Jackson spent the back half of his life forging close friendships with children and teens, famous and non-famous. He was also accused of having inappropriate relationships with two of them, though both children testified under oath that those claims were false. Macaulay Culkin recently opened up about his own friendship with the late pop star, and he said that theirs was brutally normal.

The former child star — now 38 and who recently lampooned his Home Alone past — spoke about the King of Pop on the podcast Inside of You, and how they became friends shortly after he became one of the biggest stars in the world.

“It’s almost easy to say it was weird or whatever, but it wasn’t because it made sense,” Culkin said. “Here’s the thing at the end of the day: We were friends. It’s one of my friendships that people question only because of the fact that he was the most famous person in the world.”

Culkin said there just wasn’t anything unusual about their friendship. “For me, it’s so normal and mundane,” he added.