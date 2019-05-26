Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Next year, it will be 30 years since Macauley Culkin’s Home Alone was released, and though Culkin maintained his movie career for much of his childhood, he semi-retired after Ritchie Rich in 1994. Since then, public appearances of Culkin have been rare, save for a series of Home Alone-inspired commercials for Google Assistant last Christmas, the occasional podcast, or appearing in a meme.

Culkin, however, is set to star in what appears to be a supporting role in the directorial debut of his Party Monster co-star, Seth Green. The film, written and directed by Green, is about a man who discovers on his first anniversary that his wife has been cheating on him, so he decides to take a planned vacation with his best friend (Breckin Meyer). The trip to Thailand brings him in contact with other characters played by WWE Superstar Randy Orton, as well as Culkin. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom also stars as the cheating ex-wife of Seth Green’s character. Meanwhile, Culkin’s real-life girlfriend, Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody ), plays Seth Green’s love interest in the film.

Changeland is only the second feature film that Macauley Culkin has appeared in since 2004’s Saved! Changeland also reunites several actors from Robot Chicken, including Breckin Meyer, Seth Green, Rachel Bloom, Macauley Culkin, and Green’s wife, Clare Grant.

The film will be released on June 7th, 2019.