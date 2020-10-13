A Furiosa movie is officially on the way from Mad Max director George Miller, and with it will come a new Furiosa and a Hemsworth.

Tuesday brought word that the Mad Max franchise is, indeed, expanding, with Miller back to direct a movie focused on the former war captain played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film. According to Deadline, the movie is an origin story for the hero of Mad Max: Fury Road, with Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) taking the reigns of Furiosa.

The standalone movie will reveal the origins of Furiosa and be played by Glass actress Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role. The movie will track the genesis of Furiosa before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky in Fury Road. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in a movie that Miller will also direct, co-write and produce with his longtime Oscar-nominated producing partner Doug Mitchell. Miller’s own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner will produce.

Miller staying hands-on to expand the Mad Max universe is very good news indeed, as Fury Road was not only a rip-roaring adrenaline jolt of a film, but one worthy of awards for practical effects and filmmaking. Miller had previously mentioned that Furiosa had a significant backstory that we didn’t get to see in Fury Road. Now it appears that Miller will have the chance to tell her story.

(Via Deadline)