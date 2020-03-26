Last year, director George Miller said that “not done with the Mad Max story and I think you have to be a multi-tasker and there’s certainly another Mad Max coming down the pike after this.” This is not the first time he’s discussed making a follow-up to Fury Road, one of the best movies of the 2010s, but it seems like there’s an actual development.

At the end of a Variety article about how the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the movie-making business, including productions for The Batman and Mission: Impossible 7, comes this: “George Miller has been meeting with names including Anya Taylor-Joy for his Furiousa spin-off, which he hopes to start shooting in 2021. Of course, Miller is making concessions to coronavirus — those auditions have taken place via Skype.”

First off, protect George Miller at all costs. Also, we knew about the Furiousa spin-off (“I love that character, I loved working with George Miller, and if he was ever on board, yeah, I would be in right from the beginning” Charlize Theron has said about returning), but not Anya Taylor-Joy’s possible involvement. Wouldst thou like to watch a Fury Road spin-off with Charlize Theron and The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy? Thou wouldst.

(Via Variety)