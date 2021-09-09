Looking for a vehicle to carry you to the gates of Valhalla? Give the Doof Wagon a shot.

A baker’s dozen of vehicles from George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, one of the best movies of the 2010s (and all-time), are being sold at an online auction. As spotted by Luke Beard, the vehicles include the iconic War Rig, Immortan Joe’s Gigahorse, and the “Nux Car,” which sadly does not come with bonus Tom Hardy.

“Available for expressions of Madness is a Museum of Modern Masterpieces, these vehicles are survivors of the apocalypse that was the filming of FURY ROAD,” the auction page on Lloyds’ website reads. “Blown, super-turbo charged, and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilisation have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded. Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.”

I have never been more hyped for anything in my life.

Featuring 13 iconic vehicles as seen in the movie: 1. THE WAR RIG: PRIME MOVER INC. TANKER AND BALL PIG-TRAILER 2. THE GIGAHORSE: W16 CADILLAC PAIR 3. THE DOOF WAGON 4. NUX CAR: 1932 THREE WINDOW CHEV COUPE, V8 5. CONVOY CAR: ELVIS 6. CONVOY CAR: JAG FLAMER 7. RAZOR COLA: 1973 XB FALCON COUPE (THE INTERCEPTOR REBORN) 8. POLE CAR: PONTIAC SURFARI WITH 20’ POLE COUNTERWEIGHT 9. SABRE TOOTH: F250 CLAW CAR 10. FIRE CAR: DODGE 11. CALTROP: EL DORADO 12. BUGGY: RATROD CHEV 13. BUICK: HEAVY ARTILLERY WITH HUMMER WEAPON MOUNT

The auction will be held on September 25 and 26, so you have a few days to get together enough money to buy the Doof Wagon and have the speakers play Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do” on repeat (dibs). Oh what a day, what a lovely day that would be.

(Via Lloyds)