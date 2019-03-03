Lionsgate

It’s a close race at the box office the weekend before Marvel’s Captain Marvel comes in and blows up the box office. In fact, it’s much closer than anyone might have anticipated, as Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral made a run for first place, coming up just short and losing to the second weekend of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. After a stellar first weekend, the DreamWorks animated pic’s fell around 50 percent in its second to $30 million. After ten days, it is already closing in on the $100 million mark with $97 million, plus more than $200 million overseas, so far.

The surprise this weekend, however, was A Madea Family Funeral and its $27.05 million haul. Tyler Perry had hit a small slump with his last two films (Nobody’s Fool with a $13 million opening and Acrimony with a $17 million opening), but the Madea films always perform well, and for some reason, box-office pundits are always surprised by how well they do. In fact, $20 million was at the high end of expectations for A Family Funeral, so it makes perfect sense that Madea’s final bow would continue to defy expectations. In fact, this is the fourth highest debut for a Madea film. Personally, I’ve never been a fan of these movies, but I have to give it up to Perry for earning over half a billion dollars with the nine Madea entries. Clearly, Madea has an audience, and that audience has been passionate about the character since the beginning, 15 years ago.

The news wasn’t so great for the weekend’s other new entry, the horror film Greta. Isabelle Huppert’s strong performance notwithstanding, the reviews were mixed (58 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), but the audience reception to the film has been downright dismal. Postrak exits gave it only two stars and 34 percent definite recommend (compare that to the 67 percent recommend for Madea). The film will end the weekend in fifth place with only $4.5 million, and it’s likely to be forgotten soon thereafter.