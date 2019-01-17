Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between the secret Ghostbusters movie, High Life, High Flying Bird, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, it’s been an exciting week for trailers. But with all due respect to Keanu Reeves killing a dude on a motorcycle while riding a horse, there’s one thing all those films don’t have: A man who killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot. Enter: The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot.

Directed by Robert D. Krzykowski, The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot (I’m never going to not use the full title) stars Sam Elliott as… do you really need more than that? There’s Hitler, there’s Bigfoot, and there’s Sam Elliott. It’s like that old expression: when a star is born, the Bigfoot must die.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot follows the epic adventures of an American legend that no one has ever heard of. Since WWII, Calvin Barr has lived with the secret that he was responsible for the assassination of Adolf Hitler. Now, decades later, the US government has called on him again for a new top-secret mission. Bigfoot has been living deep in the Canadian wilderness and is carrying a deadly plague that is now threatening to spread to the general population. Relying on the same skills that he honed during the war, Calvin must set out to save the free world yet again.

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot opens in select theaters on February 8, the same day it’s available On Demand.