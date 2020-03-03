Marc Maron appeared in Joker. That’s a fact, even if his screentime was minor. He did a scene with Robert De Niro and Joaquin Phoenix at the same time, so that’s a rare opportunity and something worth lauding for sure. He did acknowledge feeling slightly like a “hypocrite” for accepting the gritty origin story role, and Maron’s still got a history of making negative remarks about comic book movies. He even distinguished his experience on the Warner Bros. film from Marvel Studio efforts, describing fans of the latter as “grown male nerdchilds,” which unsurprisingly did not go over well.

However, maybe the Joker experience changed the WTF podcaster and GLOW star’s mind about comic books in general? Twitter user Nick Borelli pointed out last week that Maron’s likeness popped into Amazing Spider-Man Vol 5, #40 (Feb. 26, 2020), which deals with J. Jonah Jameson’s newfound podcasting endeavor. There’s no word on whether Maron knew about this cameo in advance (one would assume so), but regardless, he’s alright with the outcome: “[W]oah. cool.”

Granted, this display of enthusiasm is not nearly on the nerd level as, say, Kevin Smith realizing that a Batman comic that he authored is probably what led to the dark secret of Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit. On Twitter, Borelli wondered whether this might lead Maron to actually appear in a Marvel movie. That seems like a long shot, but you never know.