Netflix

Earlier this week it was reported that Marc Maron is being sought after to be in the Joker movie that will star Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. There’s some not at all concrete speculation that Maron would play Commissioner Jim Gordon and the idea of this delights us to no end. First of all, Maron has been pretty darn great on Glow. Secondly, Maron has been pretty adamant that he hates superhero movies, so that makes his inclusion inherently interesting.

And third, it’s impossible for us to stop thinking about Maron playing Gordon just kind of as himself and what those interactions with Joker would be like – so much so that we went ahead and imagined their whole first meeting because why not? (And if Marc Maron happens to read this, please know this is all in a good fun and we do hope you get to be in the Joker movie because we’d love to see any scene that looks anything like this.)

(Also, you’re welcome, nobody.)

INT. GOTHAM CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The criminal mastermind known as JOKER has been captured. As JOKER awaits interrogation, those interrogating duties fall upon on the one and only COMMISSIONER JIM GORDON. If anyone can get to the heart of JOKER’S devilish persona, it’s the unique interviewing techniques of JIM GORDON. As JOKER waits, JIM GORDON enters the interrogation room.

JOKER

HA HA I’M THE JOKER!

JIM

How ya been?

JOKER

IF I WEREN’T CRAZY I’D BE INSANE! HA HA!

JIM

So where did you grow up?

JOKER

YOU EVER DANCED WITH THE DEVIL IN THE PALE MOONLIGHT?

JIM

Did you ever make it to New Jersey?

JOKER

I HAVE A SURPRISE FOR GOTHAM CITY HA HA!

JIM

What was your relationship with your old man like? Did you two get along?

JOKER

YOU REMIND ME OF MY FATHER. I HATED MY FATHER!

JIM

So how did you get involved in comedy?

JOKER

WHY SO SERIOUS?

JIM

Do you go for the more antagonistic stuff? Like Kaufman?

JOKER

I’M NOT A MONSTER … I’M JUST AHEAD OF THE CURVE!

JIM

So maybe more into Don Rickles? Did you listen to a lot of Carlin growing up?

JOKER

FOOL!

JIM

Who were your guys?

JOKER

I WILL KILL THE BATMAN HA HA!

JIM

Do you know Attell?

JOKER

THE BATMAN!

JIM

What was your SNL audition like?

JOKER

[Puts on glasses] YOU WOULDN’T HIT A GUY WITH GLASSES WOULD YOU?

JIM

I have to take a quick break to tell you about the great folks at Stamps.com. Do you hate going to the post office, Joker? Well instead of robbing the post office, you can get your stamps at Stamps.com and use the promo code “CommissionerJG.” Did you meet Lorne?

JOKER

I’M AN AGENT OF CHAOS!

JIM

I’ve had 25 years of neurosis since my audition. Lorne and I finally hashed it out.

JOKER

AND I THOUGHT MY JOKES WERE BAD HA HA HA!

JIM

What do you think of these superhero movies? I think they are pretty terrible and something is wrong with you if you like them.

JOKER

SOME MEN JUST WANT TO WATCH THE WORLD BURN! HA HA!

JIM

Well, we’re out of time, Joker. I hope you’ll do this again some time. I’ve been trying to get you in here for a long time.

JOKER

LET’S PUT A SMILE ON THAT FACE!

JIM

Okay, bye bye. [Guitar riff outro music.]

JIM GORDON addresses the camera.

JIM

Well, there he was, the Joker. What an interesting dude. I’m glad he finally agreed to talk to me. I hope you enjoyed our conversation as much as I did. And don’t forget about Simplisafe home security. If you want to keep criminals like Joker out of your house, Simplisafe will be ready. Check it out. And don’t forget to watch GLOW.

You can contact Mike Ryan directly on Twitter.