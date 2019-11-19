Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is stepping out, as every morsel of Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) information tells us, after shedding about 150 pounds of “damaged” weight. Granted, her new costumes might weigh close to that figure, given that she’s traded in the cheek-baring Suicide Squad shorts for loads of feathers and such, but, yes, Harley’s much lighter now. She’s broken up with Jared Leto’s top supervillain of Gotham, and the movie’s new synopsis revealed that Harley’s so busy that she doesn’t even have time to think about him. Robbie also has an idea of what the standalone movie will offer in terms of what we’ve never seen from the former Dr. Harleen Quinzel.

Robbie’s previously been vocal about how much Harley enjoyed her “sparkly and fun” hotpants and didn’t really want people to “look at her ass,” and it sounds like Warner Bros.’ new spotlight on the character revolves much more about her personality. That’s especially the case because Harley truly gets to tell this story, as Robbie told Variety:

“The story in Birds of Prey is told from her point of view, so you have an insight into Harley’s world in a way that you didn’t in the first Suicide Squad film, nor that you’ll have in the next Suicide Squad film. It’s a little bonkers. It reflects her personality. It’s heightened. It’s poppy, it’s fun, it’s violent, it’s crazy. It’s absurd. It’s kooky. It’s hilarious. It’s a little heartbreaking.”

So, we’ll not only get more screentime for Harley herself, but that camera focus will revolve around Harley’s world, rather than her strutting around in tiny pants and bending over to retrieve items from broken store windows in between stints of waiting on the Joker. It sounds like a real step up for the supervillainess, and she’ll also have a girl gang (“the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess”) along for this journey in her newly emancipated existence.

Birds of Prey, which also features the characters of Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) will arrive on February 7, 2020.