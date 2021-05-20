Margot Robbie is an action movie star who’s been nominated for two Oscars (and one Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: AnTEENcipated!). She also runs a production company that’s put out multiple Best Picture nominees, including Promising Young Woman. Robbie is a multi-hyphenate talent… but maybe don’t ask her to sing.

In an interview with the Associated Press, The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn said that Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the superhero movie, “can do anything. Or I thought she could do anything. And then one day she had to sing and I said, ‘OK, well you can do everything but one thing.’ But she’s such a great actress.” No wonder there’s not more signing in the “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” sequence.

Gunn continued:

“She embodies the character. She’s able to do the comedy. She’s able to do the drama. And physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way. And so I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done all around Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her. It’s probably my favorite four minutes of film I’ve ever shot before.”

The Suicide Squad — which isn’t a musical, but I would love to see Harley and King Shark sing “Suddenly Seymour” together — comes out on August 6.

