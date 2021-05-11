Not that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn needs a post-Joker romantic partner, but, hypothetically speaking, if she were to have one, it better be Poison Ivy. The pair go way back to one of the best episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, “Harley and Ivy,” where they team up and cause mayhem around Gotham. It’s great. And if Robbie gets her way, Harley and Ivy will be chaotic together in the DC Extended Universe as well.

When asked by Den of Geek about adding Poison Ivy to the next Harley Quinn-centric DC movie (post-The Suicide Squad), Robbie replied, “Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.” The campaign to get Maya Hawke (Batman & Robin star Uma Thurman’s daughter) to play Poison Ivy begins now.

This isn’t the first time that Robbie has discussed her love of Harley and Ivy. “If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple,” she told PrideSource. “I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.”

Harley and Ivy’s relationship is one of the best things about the Harley Quinn animated series, an excellent show you should be watching. It will work in the movies, too.

