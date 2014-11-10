Margot Robbie Reportedly Cast As Harley Quinn In ‘Suicide Squad’

Right after the news that Jared Leto is being sought to play The Joker in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad comes a welcome update about a previous rumor: Margot Robbie has reportedly been cast. Even better: as Harley Quinn. Yes yes a billion times yes.
And we’re back.
The news — not official yet, we’ll reluctantly admit — comes from Collider. If true, it would explain how this movie could have The Joker in it even though he would never be on the Suicide Squad (although he does love it when a plan comes together). This would also be Harley Quinn’s big screen debut, and in a movie director Ayer has described as “The Dirty Dozen with supervillains”. Did we mention yes yes a billion times yes?
With that voice she uses in the gif scene? Fuck and Yes
Ha. DC casting.
Gerard Butler will be Slade Wilson aka, Deathstroke, write that down!
Ron Perlman as Deathstroke
Why does everyone question why the Joker would be on the Suicide Squad? Same reason as everyone else. They put a bomb in his goddamn head! The real question is why Waller or whoever is in charge would want him on the squad as it will definitely bite them in their asses.
That’s a pretty good point actually.
Can you name a supervillain that would care less that there’s a bomb in his head than the Joker? Or who is more likely to go off-script? Keep in mind, it’s a government task force, somebody somewhere is accountable. They may be willing to use nutjobs, but there’s nothing that can control the Joker.
But some commenters on the other Suicide Squad thread made a point in saying the Joker might not be in the squad but he might be the villian the squad might go against.
@Dan Seitz Joker being the wildcard is probably the plot of the movie. He plays along with Waller for a bit then turns on them, getting his device deactivated or removed. The powers that be underestimate his batshitcraziness and he ends up being the one that the team has to take down at the end.
The Suicide Squad animated movie kind of did a good job making them the feature with the more famous types hovering around the periphery. I would hope they do something similar here.
Joker would be in the movie, but NOT actually a member of the Suicide Squad.
Trust me, iwatch Assault on Arkham you’ll want Suicide Squad to be similar.
DC Films casting is kinda suspect… but this idea is all kinds of fuckin awesome, I pray it happens!
This hot chick will go from being slightly known for Wallstreet Wolf to being well known as the fan favorite in that Suicide movie!
Nerds be like Black Widow who? Wonder Woman what?
Well, if we have to have it, at least she’s a good actress. Just, for the love of God, don’t use the current solo series as a guide to her character, Ayer. And no New 52 designs, either!
With Robbie cast I’m honestly not too hopeful about them using a, let’s say a little more conservative design like the original. The cowl, at the very least, is probably not gonna happen. They’ll probably use her Arkham City look. Ugh.
You’d be amazed how well her new series sells. It’s…insane.
Also, no New 52 designs for Harley or for anyone?
@NoelleW Mostly Harley and the Wall. SKINNY WALLER IS BULLSHIT.
Amanda Waller – Queen Latifah
BOOM!
I’d prefer CCH Pounder for Waller. I know I know its been said.
This. . . . is an excellent signing if correct.
So, is there a certain amount of times I’m allowed to see this before I just become creepy? Just need to know ahead of time.
Maybe by 2016 a movie theater company will offer a version of Olive Garden’s “Never Ending Pasta” and offer endless showings of the same movie for one month.
@Kenny Powers that’s pretty genius, and slightly mind-melting.
no thanks. at least marvel has yet to cast people to my disliking. can I recommend dc cast that one chick from longmire to keep her out of the MCU while we’re at it.