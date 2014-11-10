Margot Robbie Reportedly Cast As Harley Quinn In ‘Suicide Squad’

Right after the news that Jared Leto is being sought to play The Joker in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad comes a welcome update about a previous rumor: Margot Robbie has reportedly been cast. Even better: as Harley Quinn. Yes yes a billion times yes.

And we’re back.

The news — not official yet, we’ll reluctantly admit — comes from Collider. If true, it would explain how this movie could have The Joker in it even though he would never be on the Suicide Squad (although he does love it when a plan comes together). This would also be Harley Quinn’s big screen debut, and in a movie director Ayer has described as “The Dirty Dozen with supervillains”. Did we mention yes yes a billion times yes?

