It used to be so simple: Marvel Cinematic Universe, good; DC Extended Universe, bad. But since Wonder Woman came out in 2017, DC has been on a hot streak. Following the tepid at best, scathing at worst response to Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and especially Suicide Squad, DC seemingly course-corrected with Wonder Woman, a critical and commercial hit. Justice League was a setback, but Aquaman was the correct amount of dumb fun you want from a movie called “Aquaman” and Shazam! has the third highest Rotten Tomatoes score among all the DCEU titles (90 percent). The second highest? The Harley Quinn spin-off Birds of Prey, with 91 percent.

But just because Birds of Prey is a hit among critics, don’t expect Margot Robbie to celebrate with a tattoo. While the Oscar-nominated actress was filming Suicide Squad, she bought a tattoo gun off eBay and inked the word “SKWAD” on her co-workers, including director David Ayer. He got one “on his right forearm and tweeted the photo, which showed Robbie in her Harley costume mid-tattoo,” according to E! Online. “Jai Courtney [also] got inked by Robbie, and don’t worry, she got a ‘SKWAD’ tattoo, as well.”

When asked about the tattoos on The Tonight Show, Robbie told host Jimmy Fallon that she’s “hung up the tattoo gun, yeah. I don’t do it anymore. I had a few mishaps.” Not just one mishap, but mishaps plural. “One of my good friends was getting married in Australia and had the hens — the bachelorette [party], as you would say — the night before,” she continued. “And of course, there was a lot of drinking, and then we’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll get matching tattoos!’ Because that’s a great idea.” That never goes wrong.

“I was tattooing my friend on her back and another friend had drawn it on in biro, like in pen, and then I tattooed it. And then when I showed her afterwards, she was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that’s what I was getting.’ I was like, ‘Oh, God. What did you think you were getting?’ She was like, ‘Doesn’t matter, I like it either way.’ And I was lucky she was cool about it, but do you know who was not cool about it? Her mom, the next day at the wedding, when she walked down the aisle as one of the maids of honor in a backless dress and this red, raw, scabbing tattoo.”

The next time world-famous actress Margot Robbie asks if you want a tattoo, which is something that happens all the time to me, just say no.