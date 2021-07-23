Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) is the only actor to ever appear in every canonical Star Wars movie, from 1977’s Star Wars to 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, but Mark Hamill isn’t too far behind him. In response to Wookieepedia noting that the What We Do in the Shadows legend (if you inspire Laszlo to change his name to Jackie Daytona, you qualify as a legend) voiced droid bartender EV-9D9 on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Hamill tweeted, “Did you know… I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015?”

Hamill obviously plays Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, but “every #StarWars movie released since 2015,” a.k.a. the Disney era, includes Rogue One and Solo. It also means that he did double duty in the sequel trilogy; he also voiced casino goblin Dobbu Scay in The Last Jedi and Resistance miner Boolio in The Rise of Skywalker. It’s unclear who he voiced in The Force Awakens. As for Rogue One and Solo, Hamill revealed in 2020 that his pseudonym, William M. Patrick (“for my older & younger brothers”) appears in the credits for both films.

It was never about billing (L-#RogueOne R-#Solo) or salary. It was for fun & the fans & because I❤️#EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as "Patrick Williams"-It was actually "William M. Patrick" (for my older & younger brothers) I'm not telling what the M. stands for. #Guess pic.twitter.com/AOSdsdtD5a — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 22, 2020

Star Wars fans will now spend the rest of the week listening closely to every weird-looking alien and sassy droid in Rogue One to see if they’re voiced by Hamill. They were going to do that already, but at least now there’s an excuse.

