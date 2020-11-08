Mark Hamill Had A Great ‘Star Wars’-Themed Response To Trump Losing

Star Wars was on a lot of people’s minds on Saturday when the presidential race was called for Joe Biden, who had handily defeated his rival, incumbent Donald J. Trump. Celebrations erupted across the nation’s cities, videos of which were compared to the ending of Return of the Jedi, which concludes with an evil Empire defeated by tireless (and often outnumbered) revolutionaries. As noticed by The Hollywood Reporter, There was another person who saw a more broader comparison to the series: Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Hamill shared an image — which had appeared elsewhere before — that reworks the posters to the original trilogy so that it tells the story of the last three presidents. In the first, Barack Obama’s face is presented with the words “A New Hope.” (We’ll ignore, this time, the fact that that film is still technically called simply Star Wars.) In the second, Trump’s face is affixed to The Empire Strikes Back. Finally we get to Return of the Jedi, with Joe Biden leading the successful comeback.

The actor has long been an outspoken Trump critic, recording mocking videos and narrating a PSA from the Republican turncoat organization The Lincoln Project, where he reminded people that Trump’s demonizing of absentee ballots means he was also spitting in the face of overseas soldiers, who also vote by mail. And of course, there’s his habit of reading Trump’s deranged tweets in his beloved Joker voice.

