Mark Ruffalo isn’t the longest-tenured member of the original Avengers — following the death of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, that honor belongs to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow — but he has the most to say about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar-nominated actor blamed studio in-fighting for the lack of a Hulk movie; claimed that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige nearly lost his job while fighting for female-led superhero movies; and now he’s offered the one change he would make to the MCU. Unsurprisingly, it has to do with the not-so-jolly green giant.

While attending the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo in Chicago, Ruffalo was asked by an attendee to list the one thing he wishes was different about the MCU. After the fan offered their suggestion, to bring back Iron Man, Ruffalo answered, “I guess I would have liked to have seen Black Widow and [Bruce] Banner give it more of a college try.” I would have said “make Darryl part of the Avengers,” but to each their own.

Ruffalo later said that Iron Man’s death “broke” him, and that “Robert’s my hero. His Iron Man is definitive and he started all this. I always marvel at him when I’m working with him, so… He’s done it the longest and done it with the most class and grace and generosity.” The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s post-Tony Stark-era continues not with Black Widow, which takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War (meaning, Iron Man could hypothetically show up), but The Eternals, out November 6.

