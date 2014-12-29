Bruce Banner May Be Building Killer Robots In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

Avengers: Age Of Ultron is making no secret that puny Banner is front and center. But what’s he been up to since the last film? Oh, you know. Building killer robots, struggling to control the Hulk as it becomes more dominant, the usual.
In an interview for Total Film transcribed by Comic Book Movie, Ruffalo basically admits that Banner has a hand in Ultron:
Banner’s been living in Stark Tower. They’ve been working side by side and Bruce has his own lab now. He’s doing work that augments Tony’s own, which could lead to an experiment going wrong…
Oh, and also, he and Black Widow are totally doin’ it:
His relationship with Natasha deepens. There’s something similar about the two of them. I see them as lost souls. They’re kindred in some ways.
Cue the “Incredible” jokes! While we’re at it, what is going on with the Hulk?
His ability to handle the Hulk really gets thrown into question in this film. The hard part is coming back. Hulk doesn’t want to cede his place. The only thing that Hulk is really afraid of is Banner. That’s an interesting dynamic.
In other words, Avengers: Age Of Ultron will probably be a tough time for puny Banner, especially since, let’s face it, it’s way more interesting to see him slam Loki into marble repeatedly than offer up some technobabble. That said, it’s nice to know that this meme is actually completely accurate:
I thought he was supposed to be a geneticist? What does he understand from robots? Is Ultron a terminator type of cybord?
He’s a ‘scientist’, so he can do anything.
ENHANCE.
It sounds like both Stark and Banner created Ultron. If that’s the case then Bruce doesn’t need to know alot about robotics since that is Tony Stark’s specialty.
He’s a radiation expert in the comics, obviously. Not that this in any way explains his sudden grasp of robotics.
The Avengers movie says he is the world’s foremost expert in gamma radiation (whatever the hell that means) so maybe he makes a jacked up arc reactor to power Ultron.
@Otto Man you just won. Thank you.
But his work on anti-electron collisions is unparalleled!
If he is afraid of the Hulk than he might have his hand in creating the Hulk Buster with Tony
Never thought of that but it does make sense.
That would be an interesting twist.
Yeah, that would line up.
One of these days, Hawkeye, Cap and Banner are going to figure out that Black Widow is banging all three of them (and probably Stark on the DL) and shit is going to go down.
Perhaps Marvel is throwing in polyandry to make the Tumblr crowd promote the movie. Smart move in marketing.
since he is never going to get a standalone Hulk film, Mark Ruffalo deserves all the Avengers screen time he can get.