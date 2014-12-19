Mark Wahlberg Just Admitted ‘Transformers 5’ Is On The Way

This probably isn’t the biggest shock in the world, what with the fourth one making a billion dollars. But Mark Wahlberg just admitted that a fifth Transformers is probably on the way.
Wahlberg, who played the ridiculously named Cade Yeager, is currently promoting The Gambler and his attempt to get pardoned for hate crimes. He was asked about the next Transformers by MTV, and it turns out, Paramount was way ahead of us all:
You may have heard somewhere that this series failed, for the first time, to crack $300 million in America, and this is true! Fortunately for Paramount, the rest of the world once again demonstrated it has no taste in movies and threw $800 million at this thing. Literally, this movie made more, overseas, than Guardians Of The Galaxy made across the entire world.
We’re not entirely sure they didn’t just drive up to the theater, throw money at the doors, and then drive away, or that in some countries it wasn’t used to launder drug money, but the point is somebody sent Paramount an extremely large check. And movie studios love nothing more than extremely large checks. So when Transformers 8 comes out, starring Nicolas Cage, Cuba Gooding Jr., and this guy, with all the Transformers suddenly turning into versions of the Kia Sorrento, we’ll know exactly who to blame.
oh sweet another transformers movie im not gonna watch.
How you guys doin, you guys doin good?
We have only ourselves to blame.
When are they going to change into Teslas or hybrids?
With Michael Bay in charge? Never. Or it’ll be a hand-wringing conciliatory robot who tries to broker peace before his obvious and inevitable betrayal by Megatron.
Or it’ll be a gay stereotype. Really it can go either way with Bay.
I am expecting a gay hybrid now.
i believe you’ve struck gold. a gay hybrid transformer. genius.
GIVE ME MY MILLION DOLL-HAIRS!
@risc32 His best friend will be a VW wagon that turns into a hippiebot, and a Smart car that turns into a female Transformer with glasses who calls everything sexist.
…Goddammit, Bay would actually do all of those.
SHHHHH STOP GIVING THEM IDEAS!
I have a 6 year old that was all kinds of excited to see the last one because of the dino-bots. Fortunately he was really disappointed, and I don’t think he’ll want to see any more of them. I can’t convince him to watch the original Transformers movie where the dino-bots actually do something to save my life though.
To be fair, that movie is terrible. Gloriously so, but still terrible.
My sons watch the original often. It is the ’80s incarnate. Still enjoy the Weird Al number, though.
Oh, it is terrible, and no amount of nostalgia shading makes it better, but it’s still better than Age of Extinction. As a bonus you get gratuitous use of “Me Grimlock,” which is more than anything from the new flick. Stan Bush and Weird Al also make a substantially better soundtrack than whatever the hell they did use for AoE.
YOU’VE GOT THE TOUCH!
Where’s North Korea when you actually NEED them?
Did he take a crap, then point to is and say, “More of this is on the way to the big screen?”