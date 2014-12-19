Mark Wahlberg Just Admitted ‘Transformers 5’ Is On The Way

12.19.14 17 Comments

This probably isn’t the biggest shock in the world, what with the fourth one making a billion dollars. But Mark Wahlberg just admitted that a fifth Transformers is probably on the way.

Wahlberg, who played the ridiculously named Cade Yeager, is currently promoting The Gambler and his attempt to get pardoned for hate crimes. He was asked about the next Transformers by MTV, and it turns out, Paramount was way ahead of us all:

You may have heard somewhere that this series failed, for the first time, to crack $300 million in America, and this is true! Fortunately for Paramount, the rest of the world once again demonstrated it has no taste in movies and threw $800 million at this thing. Literally, this movie made more, overseas, than Guardians Of The Galaxy made across the entire world.

We’re not entirely sure they didn’t just drive up to the theater, throw money at the doors, and then drive away, or that in some countries it wasn’t used to launder drug money, but the point is somebody sent Paramount an extremely large check. And movie studios love nothing more than extremely large checks. So when Transformers 8 comes out, starring Nicolas Cage, Cuba Gooding Jr., and this guy, with all the Transformers suddenly turning into versions of the Kia Sorrento, we’ll know exactly who to blame.

