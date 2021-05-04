Mark Wahlberg is playing a boxer-turned-priest in the boxing biopic Father Stu, which is the most Mark Wahlberg-sounding movie ever. To prepare for the role, the actor vowed to gain 30 pounds in six weeks. “After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I’m challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks,” he told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

Wahlberg was excited to “go to bakeries, I want to go to Denny’s, I want to get pancakes, I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on,” including the “20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer.” (He clearly has never been to KFC — no one who has been to KFC calls it “Kentucky Fried Chicken.”) Let’s check in with Wahlberg’s progress.

“From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now,” he wrote on Instagram, thanking his personal chef Lawrence Duran. He still has six-pack, but “I’m up about 20. Inspired to be better! I’m going up another 20.” Like Will Smith, Wahlberg is in the “worst shape of my life,” but he was quick to note, “It’s for a role.” If only he had access to unlimited free burgers…

