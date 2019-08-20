NETFLIX

Adam Driver is in Star Wars, Scarlett Johansson is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and finally getting her own solo movie), Noah Baumbach is writing a Barbie movie with Greta Gerwig. And the financial freedom that comes with those franchises allows them to make small-scale indies that will destroy you.

Marriage Story follows theater director Charlie (Driver) and actress Nicole (Johansson), a married couple on the verge of divorce. Netflix released two teasers for the film, one from her perspective, and another from his. “What I love about Nicole: She’s a great dancer, infectious, she’s a mother who plays — really plays,” Charlie says in the “What I Love About Nicole” video. “She gives great presents. She’s competitive. She knows when to push me and when to leave me alone.” Meanwhile, in Nicole’s “What I Love About Charlie,” she praises how he “cries easily in movies. He’s very competitive. He’s very clear about what he wants. He’s a great dresser. He never looks embarrassing, which is hard for a man. He takes all of my moods steadily and he doesn’t make me feel bad about them. He rarely gets defeated, which I always feel like I do.”

Both teasers end the same way, with Charlie and Nicole, in the middle of a grueling custody battle, no longer sure of what to say to each other. Maybe it’s a good thing Marriage Story is coming to Netflix (and select theaters) this fall — that way, you can watch in one room, and your partner in another.