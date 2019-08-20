Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story’ Teasers With Scarlett Johansson And Adam Driver Might Emotionally Destroy You

Adam Driver is in Star Wars, Scarlett Johansson is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and finally getting her own solo movie), Noah Baumbach is writing a Barbie movie with Greta Gerwig. And the financial freedom that comes with those franchises allows them to make small-scale indies that will destroy you.

Marriage Story follows theater director Charlie (Driver) and actress Nicole (Johansson), a married couple on the verge of divorce. Netflix released two teasers for the film, one from her perspective, and another from his. “What I love about Nicole: She’s a great dancer, infectious, she’s a mother who plays — really plays,” Charlie says in the “What I Love About Nicole” video. “She gives great presents. She’s competitive. She knows when to push me and when to leave me alone.” Meanwhile, in Nicole’s “What I Love About Charlie,” she praises how he “cries easily in movies. He’s very competitive. He’s very clear about what he wants. He’s a great dresser. He never looks embarrassing, which is hard for a man. He takes all of my moods steadily and he doesn’t make me feel bad about them. He rarely gets defeated, which I always feel like I do.”

Both teasers end the same way, with Charlie and Nicole, in the middle of a grueling custody battle, no longer sure of what to say to each other. Maybe it’s a good thing Marriage Story is coming to Netflix (and select theaters) this fall — that way, you can watch in one room, and your partner in another.

