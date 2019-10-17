Have you recovered from the emotionally-destructive Marriage Story teasers? Well, good news! Here’s the full-length trailer. Written and directed by Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale, Frances Ha), Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a once-happy couple going through a wearying divorce. Expect to be triggered (but, based on the positive reviews, in a good way): passive-aggressive barbs; a child caught in a custody battle; a freaking Paul McCartney song.

“[Baumbach] did a lot of research with judges and couples, married couples, people going through a divorce, custody cases, mediators, and myself and Adam and Scarlett got to go on that ride with him because he started talking to us as he started thinking about the script and that was an amazing collaboration and all part of the research journey,” co-star Laura Dern said about the movie, which also features Alan Alda, Merritt Wever, Ray Liotta, and Julie Hagerty trying to lift Adam Driver. Good luck.

Here’s the plot summary:

A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.

Marriage Story premieres in theaters on November 6 and on Netflix December 6. The official (and very misleading!) poster can be found below.