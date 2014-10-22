Marvel Will Release The First ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Trailer During Next Week’s ‘Agents Of SHIELD’

Marvel announced last night that they’ll be pulling a Low Winter Sun (I think that’s the industry term ) and releasing the very first trailer to Avengers: Age of Ultron during next week’s Agents of SHIELD broadcast. Here’s the official tweet, accompanied by a bunch of swell earth-saving dudes sitting around enjoying Chinese food.

The latest development follows up news that Robert Downey Jr. is probably joining Captain America 3 and the “Civil War” storyline is where we’re headed in the Marvel cinematic universe. Here’s the most recent synopsis of the film in case you’re looking to create a mental trailer in the meantime.

