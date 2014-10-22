Marvel Will Release The First ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Trailer During Next Week’s ‘Agents Of SHIELD’

Marvel announced last night that they’ll be pulling a Low Winter Sun (I think that’s the industry term ) and releasing the very first trailer to Avengers: Age of Ultron during next week’s Agents of SHIELD broadcast. Here’s the official tweet, accompanied by a bunch of swell earth-saving dudes sitting around enjoying Chinese food.
The latest development follows up news that Robert Downey Jr. is probably joining Captain America 3 and the “Civil War” storyline is where we’re headed in the Marvel cinematic universe. Here’s the most recent synopsis of the film in case you’re looking to create a mental trailer in the meantime.
seems random and premature, but F it! bring it on!
I’ll be impressed if it contains actual footage of the film.
Seeing the twitter pic, I’m guessing they’re show the scene where Cap, Tony Stark, etc., try to pick up Thor’s hammer.
Sorry, Agents of SHIELD, this will not make me watch your show. I gave up on you after 4 episodes last year … because you sucked.
Past-tense being the operative form, because it’s starting to kick all sorts of ass now.
The show has actually gotten waaaaaaay better since the 1st season, so maybe you should give a show more that 4 episodes in the first season before dismissing it as a complete failure. Just sayin’…
I’m surprised to be saying this, but the Flash and (as bad as it is) Gotham are still more entertaining then Agents of the Assembly Line.
This show is the tits.
Case closed.
Avengers 2 decided to change things up and get Chinese food not shawarma. Fascinating.
I’m so tired of these socialist heroes. Why not some ‘MURICAN food like a BACON WHOPPER???
But then, who will see it?