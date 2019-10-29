Marvel Already Knows When The Next ‘Avengers: Endgame’-Level Event Is Coming

It took Marvel 11 years to get from Iron Man, which shamefully *only* had the third biggest opening weekend of 2008 (behind Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and The Dark Knight), to Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing movie of 2019… and ever. What will the Marvel Cinematic Universe look like in another decade?

2020 and 2021 are already plotted out, with Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (still a great title), another Spider-Man movie, and Thor: Love and Thunder on the schedule, with Black Panther 2 likely in 2022, but beyond that, Marvel isn’t saying. But producer Trinh Tran has an idea for when the next Infinity War/Endgame-type event is coming.

“Over 10 years ago, it’s always been our dream to get to Infinity War and Endgame level. We didn’t know obviously where that was going to go at the start of the studio, but it’s incredible to know that we were able to accomplish that,” she told CinemaBlend. “Now it’d be amazing if we could get to that level 10 years later, so I think it’s a dream to continue doing that and build upon the MCU and the connective tissue that we have. And now with, obviously, our Disney+ side and the shows and how our characters are venturing into that world and how that’s gonna lead to the future and more franchises and more stories and more properties and their connective tissue to the rest of the MCU, it would be amazing to do something like this 10 years later.”

If all goes according to plan, and it has so far for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then the next Avengers: Endgame (or whatever) will be in theaters in 2029. At which point the first sequel to Avatar, the previous box office champ, will only be three years away.

(Via CinemaBlend)