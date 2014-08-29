Marvel Might Be Close To A Doctor Strange, And It Is…

Just who will become Doctor Strange has been something of an open question for the last year, with the most recent rumors putting Jack Huston in the lead. But it appears the speculation might finally be ending, and the winner is…
…Joaquin Phoenix. According to Collider, it’s taken so long because, well, this is the guy who made a mockumentary about his being a coked-out b-lister:
Despite rumors to the contrary, we’re hearing that Phoenix is absolutely still in line to play Doctor Strange in the Marvel adaptation, with our source telling us that his contract is essentially at the 1 yard line, about to pass into the endzone. Though some believed the length of time it’s taken for Phoenix to finalized his deal was a sign that things might have gone south, it makes sense that an actor of Phoenix’s caliber and temperament would want to ensure that his Marvel contract doesn’t restrict his creative freedom to take on other projects outside the MCU.
If this is true, and considering Phoenix’s infamous eccentricity who knows, then it would make it clear Marvel’s looking for a certain star power for some of its more obscure properties, following on from Paul Rudd as Scott Lang in Ant-Man. That said, we won’t believe anything we hear until there’s an official announcement.
Fucking hell, that just idiotic.
Agreed. You should try to run it in from 1 yard out. Much higher success rate.
@Doctor Professor Thank you for picking up on that.
While I don’t disagree, what the fuck does a Chiefs fan know about football?
I know as much about football as Marge Schott knew about being a racist.
I don’t see it working. Not just Phoenix, but Strange as a movie. It’s too out there a concept to be dumbed down into a two hour movie and still work. I say squeeze some references into Daredevil then depending on how the whole thing’s supposed to play out, put him in Defenders somewhere, or his own series after. And absolutely give the writers the Ditko run as a springboard. I wanna see something there that makes del Toro go back to In The Mountains of Madness.
“It’s too out there a concept to be dumbed down into a two hour movie and still work,”
You realize people said very similar things about Guardians of the Galaxy, right?
If anything, Dr. Strange is far simpler a concept to sell to audiences (than a talking raccoon and an Ent from LOTR saving the galaxy) because it’s just a dude who does magic. Whether they cover the origin stuff or not, it’s essentially straight forward.
And they’ve already dropped a reference to his existence as someone of note in the MCU in Cap 2.
Yeah, I’m with KSChris here. Audiences are very accepting of magic.
I’m really excited for a Doctor Strange movie… but I’m not sold on Phoenix.
Phoenix is a solid choice. He’s done heroic (“Signs”), he’s been creepy (“Gladiator”), and he’s immersed himself in roles to the point you forget there’s a delineation between the performer and the performance (‘Walk The Line”). After reading Fraction’s run on “Defenders” (hugely underrated) and seeing “Her,” I think he’s the kind of actor who can bring that mixture of super powerful mystic/mess of of a human being that could put Stephen Strange on par with Tony Stark in the cinematic universe.
Damn shame Fox has the rights to pretty much half of the Avengers Illuminati.
Not half. Just a third in Reed and the mutant rep (Xavier before 2013, Beast since). I forgot who technically owns Namor because Universal might have a movie deal involving him, but I think Fiege might clarify that. and, also, you could easily replace Reed and X-Men rep with Hulk (who has recently joined), Black Panther, and/or Nick Fury.
Supposedly, the original Dr. Strange script was your standard origin story and all that…and Marvel tossed it in the garbage for a new draft. The new draft is said to start off with Dr. Strange already established as the Sorcerer Supreme since Marvel is kinda sick of origin story movies. We’ll see, but I’m actually pretty excited for that.
Well, he was referenced in Cap 2 by Sitwell, so it’s safe to say he is established. I still think they cover the origin via flashbacks or something, just not as the focus. Probably a GOTG-esque 5 minute scene or something.
Likewise. “What’s his origin?” “His origin is that HE’S A F***ING WIZARD.”
^ What Dan said. Let’s skip the standard origin and just jump into the wonderful ridiculousness of MAGICAL INCANTATIONS OF AWESOME. Seriously, I’m excited for this even if I’m not sold on Phoenix 100%.
What’s wrong with an unknown actor??? Damnit Marvel!
If your character is going to be shouting stuff like “By the hoary hosts of hoggoth!” …..you kind of need an Oscar-caliber actor to give it some legitimacy.
There is so… many… better choices out there for this role.
Yet, Marvel insists to FORCE Phoenix on us…
Well, fine. I’m not going to argue with any decision K. Feige makes, ’cause he’s usually right. But this better not become a failure due to poor casting – we the internet didn’t throw out a boatload of more suitable thespians for shit and giggle…
Would you call this a Phoenix Saga?
I do to et the hate for Phoenix in this role. Great actor with range? Check. Can pull it off visually? Check. Is a big enough name to give an unknown property some hype? Check.
@Dan Seitz: as it’s directed by Brett Ratner? …Yeah, pretty much.
@KSChris: dude, I was with you ’til you claimed he could pull it off visually, ’cause that’s my biggest problem with his casting, and why pretty much every other actors named for this part would be a better choice then him. From his look, to his screen presence, to even his voice… he’s just not Doctor Strange. And, sorry, but the hype you think he would bring to the production really won’t be that high – Phoenix may be a know, talented actor, but he’s hardly a A-lister with tons of box-office success to his name and a rabid fanbase that do not miss any of his upcoming projects. The truly saddest part of it all: think for a minute about Phoenix playing one of Marvel Comics, and, ironically enough, Doc Strange’s biggest adversary… MEPHISTO. Hey now! – how ’bout them apples!? Doesn’t that sound a whole lot better than him as Strange? Doesn’t that sound more logical to see him as this uber bad guy, with all the theatrical mannerism that goes with it? ‘Sure sounds like a way better casting to me! But hey, as I said before, I’m not Feige, with an almost flawless track-record when it comes to those things, so I’ll just leave it at that ’til the movie comes out…
@MightyMad dude, he can EASILY pull off Strange visually. Did you see The Master? Slap a goatee on him and that’s it.
[img.photobucket.com]
@KSChris Youre dead on, dude.
“These last twenty actors didn’t turn out to be Doctor Strange, but THIS ONE TOTALLY WILL BE!”
At this point I don’t even want there to be a Doctor Strange movie, just to see how long before everyone just starts ignoring the rumors.
I’m curious if my love for Marvel will override my distaste for Phoenix. Will it be the first Marvel movie I don’t see in the theater, or the second Joaquin movie I do…
It’s a little too on-the-nose for my taste. “We have a character named ‘Dr. Strange’- who’s the weirdest dude we can cast?”
$10 says either James Franco or Gary Busey also got a call.
“BY THE BEARDED BRETHREN OF BUTTHORN!”
I’m pretty sure Joaquin was nicknamed Dr Strange well before his friends and fam were aware of the character’s existence.