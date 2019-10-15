Neil Patrick Harris Joins The Growing Cast Of ‘Matrix 4’ In An Unknown Role

Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II isn’t the only new addition to the Matrix 4 cast. Sure, original trilogy stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss were confirmed to the new sequel back when it was first announced in August, but ever since then, Warner Bros. has let slip next to nothing about the upcoming project. At least, that was until now, as it seems one of the stars of How I Met Your Mother will be joining the growing ensemble in short order.

According to Variety, none other than Neil Patrick Harris will be joining the cast of Matrix 4 in an undisclosed role:

Plot details are currently unknown. While it was rumored a young Morpheus could appear in the movie, sources close to the film would not confirm Harris’ specific role.

With Moss and Reeves reprising the roles of Trinity and Neo, both of whom presumably died at the end of Matrix Revolutions, fans and analysts have been speculating wildly about the latest Matrix sequel’s plot. Some rumors include the possibility, as hinted at by Variety, that Abdul-Matten is playing a younger version of Morpheus, the character originated by Laurence Fishburne. (Fishburne has not been cast in the film, as far as anyone publicly knows.) So, does this mean that Matrix 4 will be digging into the past?

Perhaps. Hopefully, though, it doesn’t mean that Harris has been typecast as a younger Neo’s Barney-esque wingman in Zion.

(Via Variety)