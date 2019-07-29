Lionsgate

Though not as obvious as his longtime creative partnership with Ben Affleck, Kevin Smith has worked with Affleck’s fellow Good Will Hunting actor and scribe Matt Damon on numerous occasions. For starters, there’s the wildly weird fact that Smith is credited as a co-executive producer on the Oscar-winning film, but the obvious contender is 1999’s Dogma, in which Damon and his Boston buddy played two wayward angels who were trying to scam their way back into heaven. That character — the fallen angel Loki — is who Damon will play (again) in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

When the film’s first trailer dropped at Comic-Con, audiences caught a quick blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of Damon in character as Loki. (He’s even wearing the character’s trademark long coat and hoodie combo while sitting in a church.) The thing is, he died at the end of Dogma, so what gives? As Smith explained on Instagram, it was his wife Jennifer Schwalbach’s idea.

I scoffed like a hardcore Kevin Smith fan, replying “I can’t play with Loki. Loki died.” Jen smiled and said “Well it’s a good thing you don’t know the writer, or else you might be able to change your idea.” And just like that, my wife made the movie better. I asked costume designer @ruckusaurus to put together a Loki-looking ensemble, found a church, and broke out my life size Dogma action figure.

Of course, Marvel fans who may or may not be familiar with Smith’s Dogma are probably giggling since Damon cameoed as an Asgardian actor who portrayed the trickster Loki in a stage play depicted in Thor: Ragnarok. So, as Comic Book notes, Damon will technically be playing “Loki” for the third time in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.