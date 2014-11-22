Matt Smith And Natalie Dormer Are Saving The World In ‘Patient Zero’

11.22.14

Matt Smith and Natalie Dormer will be teaming up to save the world from super-rabies in Patient Zero.

In Patient Zero, an unprecedented global pandemic of a super strain of rabies has resulted in the evolution of a new species driven by violence. An inexplicably immune human survivor with the ability to communicate with this new species must spearhead a hunt for Patient Zero in order to find a cure to save his infected wife and humanity.

Since leaving Doctor Who, Matt Smith has starred on-screen in Ryan Gosling’s film Lost River and on-stage in Duncan Sheik’s musical adaptation of American Psycho. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Terminator: Genesis. Natalie Dormer is best known as Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones, but she has also appeared on CBS’s Elementary and on the big screen in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

Considering Smith and Dormer’s most recognizable roles, I will choose to believe that this is a very special cross-over episode of Doctor Who and Game of Thrones, where the Doctor teams up with Margaery Tyrell to save the universe from a deadly virus. Margaery would make a great companion to the Doctor. He can save the universe, and with her political cunning and natural charm, she can conquer it for herself.

Source: Deadline

