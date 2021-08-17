Before Jake, before Mila and Ashton, before Kristen and Dax, there was Matthew McConaughey refusing to follow traditional grooming habits.

“The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, ‘Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you,'” he once explained about why he doesn’t wear deodorant. Kate Hudson was not a fan of the actor’s natural musk (“She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, ‘Would you please put this on?’ I just never wore it”), but another one of his co-stars didn’t mind it.

Yvette Nicole Brown, the Community actress who appeared in Tropic Thunder with McConaughey, was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, where she waded into the celebrity hygiene discourse. “I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn’t have an odor. So my first thought is, I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right,” she said. “He did not have an odor.” Nicole Brown described McConaughey as smelling like “granola and good living,” and that he “has a sweet, sweet scent that is just him and it’s not musty or crazy.”

Brown added that while McConaughey may not use deodorant, it doesn’t mean he’s not clean. “I believe he bathes because he smells delicious. He just didn’t have deodorant on,” she explained. “Those that don’t bathe, I don’t understand.”

For a week in middle school, I was the stinky kid. It was before I was told I had to wear deodorant, so after class one day, the teacher directed me to the nurse’s office, where I was handed a bar of Speed Stick. I guess another student complained about my body odor, which they were absolutely right to do. But it was still an embarrassing moment. No one said I smelled like “granola and good living.” Celebs get all the breaks.

(Via ET Online)