Donald Trump changed America in many ways, and one of them is this: Other celebrities with zero political history have thought about running for office. Dwayne Johnson has considered running for president, but only after enough Americans thought he’d make a great — or at least its nicest, or simply most ripped — leader. Meanwhile Matthew McConaughey has been talking about running for governor of his home state of Texas. And if he did, a new poll suggests he’d kill it.

According to The Dallas Morning News, a new poll, conducted by the publication in tandem with the University of Texas at Tyler, only 33% of registered voters would go for Greg Abbott, the state’s sitting leader. Meanwhile, the guy who played bongos in the first Magic Mike would get a whopping 45% of their vote. As for the remaining 22% (or so), they would go for “someone else.”

Even when broken down along party lines, McConaughey’s doing perhaps better than expected. Of Republican voters, the actor scored only 30%, but that’s still a lot who would turn on Abbott, who has tried to sway Trump voters to his side by not doing much about the pandemic. (Meanwhile, when millions across his state lost power for days after a freak winter storm, he got roasted for trying to blame it on the Green New Deal, which has not even been voted on let alone enacted.)

McConaughey’s political aspirations — as well as new YouTube channel, which feature his musings — have gotten a lot of attention lately. So when news of the poll broke, there were inevitable Dazed and Confused jokes.

“Vote for @McConaughey? It’d be a lot cooler if you did” https://t.co/o22UYwq787 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 18, 2021

He keeps getting older but the minimum voting age stays the same. https://t.co/oWsHhqqD6N — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 18, 2021

But there was also pushback. Some said they want an end to the trend of celebrities-turned-politicos, particularly if they have zero experience.

I’m no Abbott fan but we need to stop electing people with no qualifications to state & federal public office. If McConaughey wants to be a politician then he should start by running for local office. — Jeff Markham (@WJeffreyMarkham) April 18, 2021

Ugh. I mean anyone is better than Abbott, but please no. Do we even know where McConaughey stands on anything? https://t.co/7FrdlcZLE3 — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) April 18, 2021

Matthew McConaughey is thinking of running for Governor! Finally, a rich, middle aged white guy, with no history of holding public office is going to save a state with deep and historic racial and social justice problems. — Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) April 18, 2021

I love celebs who get involved in political issues and use their powers for good. But I’m never in favor of celebs running for huge political positions without putting in the work. Matthew McConaughey should hold a lower position – or several – first. https://t.co/UUOrZvLktM — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) April 18, 2021

And some pointed out there’s already a Texan who could nab the job.

Hello Texas, Matthew McConaughey should definitely NOT be your next Governor, Beto O’Rourke should be. Come on. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 18, 2021

Beto O'Rourke should be the next Governor of Texas, not Matthew McConaughey. Keep it simple, y'all. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 18, 2021

(Via The Dallas Morning News)