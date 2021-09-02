Matthew McConaughey is a lot of things: Oscar-winning actor, potential gubernatorial candidate, celebrity with possibly the most beach photos on Getty. But what if he’s also immortal? That’s how he felt after he became a father, anyway, as he revealed when he popped up on future Jeopardy! spin-off host Mayim Bialik’s mental health podcast Breakdown.

The two wound up discussing parenthood and how that re-shapes one’s world. That’s how McConaughey felt when his first child (of three so far) was born in 2008.

“First child born — that was a biggie for me,” he told Bialik. “I remember [thinking] to myself, I was like, I just became immortal. Biologically so, but even more than that, this is it. This is what I’ve dreamed of being all my life — not immortal, but a father.”

He, of course, didn’t mean he was literally going to live forever — just that a part of him would. “I don’t know how it is for the mother, but for the father, a man’s never more masculine than that time when he has his first child,” he explained. “Again, for me, I was like, ‘I’m immortal.’ Literally, biologically. I am now immediately, inherently, instinctually living for the future, where yesterday I wasn’t… My decisions are based on consideration for them too., and their future.”

He also said he and his wife Camila Alves are at least somewhat traditional. “We are a pretty disciplined family. I like the manners and graces that my parents taught me — I like sirs and ma’ams and please and thank you.” And that goes both ways. “I even call my kids mister and missus just to get them in the lingo of going back and forth.”

But he’s also trying new things. “One of the kids doesn’t listen to the rules: OK. I’m going to walk around and ignore you for the day,” he said. “Why? Because you ignored me. It’s a quiet but good one. ‘Why didn’t I get a plate set?’ ‘Oh! Didn’t know you were here eating.'”

This is clearly who should be Texas governor, especially considering who’s in charge now.

You can watch Wooderson’s full podcast appearance below.

(Via Yahoo! Life)