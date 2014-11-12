Matthew McConaughey Is Open To A Role In ‘Star Wars’

IGN interviewed Matthew McConaughey, Christopher Nolan, and Jessica Chastain about Interstellar. The conversation turned to other sci-fi movies, with IGN asking them who their favorite Star Wars character is. Nolan chose Darth Vader, Chastain chose Princess Leia, and McConaughey chose Chewbacca, telling IGN, “King Kong is one of my favorite love stories. I’ve got an affection for the mammalian in all of us. I’m simple; I’ve always got a soft spot for the furry creatures.”

Even though I can see the video and know he isn’t playing bongos when he said it, when I think about this later I’m going to be 98% certain he was playing bongos.

More importantly, IGN asked McConaughey if he’d ever consider a role in a Star Wars movie:

“There’s not anything that I’m not open to embracing. I want it to be a quality script, I want a quality character. I want to be a little scared of it. I want to have new challenges. I want to do something, I want to find in a character where I can get to a point where I feel like nobody could be doing this but me. I’m going to have an original experience, an original take. That takes work to get to that point, but whatever the genre I’m wide open.”

We humbly request a Chewbacca spinoff where Chewie and Han Solo’s cousin (Wooderson Solo) traipse across the galaxy in search of Aerosmith tickets. Yeah, I know Star Wars takes place a long time ago and Aerosmith wouldn’t exist yet, but it’d be a lot cooler if they did.

Anyway, this has inspired us all to get L.I.V.I.N. and get photoshopping:

I see a lot of laaaaawbreakers in here.