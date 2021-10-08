Matthew McConaughey has been “making calls” about running for governor of Texas and he’s reportedly polling higher than the current governor Greg Abbott (to quote Phoebe Bridgers, “suck my d*ck, Greg”), but he hasn’t made any decisions yet. The actor discussed what’s going through his mind on the New York Times podcast, Sway.

“One side of the argument is, McConaughey, exactly. That’s why you need to go get in there,” he told host Kara Swisher. “The other side is, pfft, that’s a bag of rats, man. Don’t touch that with a 10 foot pole. There’s another— you have another lane. You have another category to have influence, and get done things you’d like to get done, and help how you think you can help, and even heal divides. Maybe it’s much better outside of politics.” Use your powers for good, like boosting sales of Lone Star beer.

McConaughey also discussed the restrictive abortion ban in Texas:

Yeah, now, the abortion — this new SB 8, six week abortion ban — I’m not going to come out and tell you right now on this show, here’s where I stand on abortion. We’ve been trying to figure out that, and how to play God with that situation, since the beginning. But this latest move by Texas? It’s a little bit of… feels like a back to front sort of Roe v. Wade loophole that they’re trying to get into. It’s a — feels a little juvenile in its implementation to me. Like, hey, we’ll pay for bounties if you call in and see somebody going in there. And also, you know, how it deals — and doesn’t really — isn’t responsible for rape and incest, that’s — I got a problem with that. And also, six weeks. Six weeks? If you’re saying that your discussion of abortion is even on the table to consider, six weeks does not really make that a honest consideration.

In less political issues, McConaughey discussed how he’s going to die. “I got a feeling that I’m going down as part of the food chain,” he said. “I’d much rather go down that way than [getting] shot down in a drive by. You know, I’ll take one where it’s part of the natural order. There’s some grace in that. It may be ugly and painful and bloody, but at least it’s part of the natural order. And for that, I’ll purchase. And after I’m gone, I hope to say I partook.” That’s worthy of a tombstone: Here Lies Matthew McConaughey, He Partook.

You can listen to the entire episode here.

(Via the New York Times)