Kelly Clarkson had an interesting introduction for Megan Fox during Thursday’s episode of her eponymous talk show. “She’s brought some of our favorite childhood cartoons to life on the big screen with her roles in Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” she said before welcoming her guest out. Nothing that Clarkson said was wrong, exactly, but it leaves out Fox’s two best performances, Jennifer’s Body and New Girl.

“Wondering why Kelly Clarkson didn’t mention Megan Fox’s 15-episode arc on a Fox sitcom” is not why I’m posting about her appearance, however. It’s because of her Britney Spears impression. The pop star helped Fox conquer her fear of flying. “There was a point where I was working in New York and I also lived in L.A., so every four days I was flying,” which is where the fear came from, she said. “It’s like, yeah, if you fly twice a year you’re good but not if you’re flying like twice a week. So what I did, and what I do recommend to people if you hit turbulence and you’re like, ‘I don’t like how this feels,’ I would throw on certain music that I just knew I wasn’t going to die to, which, for me, that was Britney Spears.” Not just any Britney, but Oops!… I Did It Again-era Britney.

Fox then sung a snippet of “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” (which appeared on the Oops followup, Britney, but they were only a year apart). “That’s not the soundtrack to my death. So, that always made me feel better,” she said. Hearing Fox mimick Spears’ vocals made me feel better, too. You might even say it made me… stronger.

Hear the Britney chat around the 5:00 mark in the video above.