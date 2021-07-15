Getty Image
Megan Fox Called Donald Trump A ‘Legend,’ But Says She Didn’t Mean It Like That

Senior Pop Culture Editor

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly attended the UFC 264 fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas over the weekend. Also in attendance: Donald Trump, who the Jennifer’s Body actress called a “legend” during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (it’s the same interview where she said she went to her “own version of Hell” after doing ayahuasca). “I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, and Trump was also in my row. He had, like, 30 secret service with him,” she said. “He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

Fox’s comments were met with criticism for seemingly praising the former-president, but she claims she didn’t mean it like that. “Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend… in that arena (key part of the sentence).”

Fox continued:

“The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion. Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitchfork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that.”

This is Fox’s new “own version of Hell.”

Following that Instagram Story, she did another one that “included a meme that showed SpongeBob SquarePants happily tossing flower petals at an unimpressed Squidward,” according to People. The meme text reads, “When someone can’t stand me and I send them love and light anyway.” I prefer her other recent message: “go f*ck yourself.”

(Via BuzzFeed)

